COVID-19 latest updates: Global death toll is more than half a million

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 10 million 279 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 505,000.

More than 5 million 580 thousand patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (2 million 637 thousand 409 confirmed cases). 128,443 deaths were reported.

Brazil has reported a total of 1 million 345 thousand 470 confirmed cases and 57,659 deaths.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 641,156. 9,166 patients have died so far.

India is now the 4th with 549,991 cases. Death rate is 16,504.

UK has confirmed 311,151 cases. The death toll has reached 43,550.

Spain has 295,850 confirmed cases. The death cases comprise 28,343.

The next is Peru with 279,419 confirmed cases and 9,317 deaths.

Chile is now the 8th, reporting 271,982 confirmed cases and 5,509 deaths.

Italy reported 240,310 cases and over 34,738 deaths so far.

Then comes Iran – 225,205 confirmed cases and 10,670 deaths.

Turkey has recorded 197,239 cases. The deaths comprise 5,097.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 22nd with a total of 83,512 cases (12 new cases in one day), out of which 78,460 have already recovered. The death toll here is 4,634.

Georgia confirmed 926 cases of coronavirus and 15 deaths.

Among the Arab states Saudi Arabia is leading with the most confirmed cases – 186,436.

Qatar has confirmed 95,106 cases. The death toll has reached 113 in Qatar.

Egypt surpassed the UAE, confirming a total of 65,188 confirmed cases and 2,789 deaths.

The number of infected people in the UAE is 47,797. 313 death cases have been registered here.

The next is Iraq which confirmed 47,151 cases and 1,839 deaths.

In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is over45,000, that of the deaths is 350.

1,745 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 34.

Syria’s confirmed cases reached 256. 9 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan