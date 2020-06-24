Another Armenian lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Lawmaker from the ruling My Step faction of the Armenian Parliament Kristine Poghosyan has been infected with the novel coronavirus.

The lawmaker told Armenpress that she received the test result on June 23.

“The test result was positive. I don’t know how I got infected, I am very sad for that because I followed all the rules. I went to work to the Parliament, returned back home, wore a face mask, had disinfectants, didn’t contact anyone there, I have been in my office, and I don’t know from where I contracted the virus”, she said.

Earlier today another MP from the My Step faction Viktor Yengibaryan announced that he has also tested positive for coronavirus.

On June 23 Vice Speaker of Parliament Vahe Enfiajyan announced that he has also been infected with COVID-19.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghiyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan