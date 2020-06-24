Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 June

Grigori Gabrielyants appointed state advisor of Artsakh

Grigori Gabrielyants appointed state advisor of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Grigori Gabrielyants has been appointed state advisor of the Republic of Artsakh.

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed the respective decree, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

According to another presidential decree, Grigori Gabrielyants has been relieved from the position of advisor to the President.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration