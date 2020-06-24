Grigori Gabrielyants appointed state advisor of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Grigori Gabrielyants has been appointed state advisor of the Republic of Artsakh.

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed the respective decree, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

According to another presidential decree, Grigori Gabrielyants has been relieved from the position of advisor to the President.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan