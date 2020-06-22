More doctors from France to arrive in Armenia soon bringing representatives of Diaspora

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. The next group of French doctors will arrive in Armenia on June 24 together with the representatives of the Armenian Diaspora, Head of the French medical team Alexandre Mignon said at an online briefing in Yerevan.

“It was a great honor to be hosted in Armenia and be able to assist Armenia in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. We managed to assist as much as possible, help and share our knowledge, and to what extent it was appropriate, we are very satisfied for that. Moreover, in my delegation, which consisted of 10 people, no one was Armenian, but I think that all approached the issue in an Armenian way. The next mission will arrive in Yerevan on Wednesday. This time the mission will include representatives from the Diaspora who were very happy for coming to Armenia to provide support”, the French doctor said.

The first group of French doctors arrived in Armenia via a special flight on June 15 to help the healthcare system to battle the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The French doctors conduct their mission in the St. Gregory the Illuminator hospital, the Scientific Center for Traumatology and Orthopaedy and the infection department of the St. Mary medical center.

