Armenia to expand use of Dexamethasone for COVID-19 treatment

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. From the first days of the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) Armenia has used Dexamethasone drug, but now it is planning to further expand the use of this drug for COVID-19 patients’ treatment, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at an online briefing, in addition to the statement of the French medical team head Alexandre Mignon, who are currently in Armenia.

The French doctor said in particular: “There is news, Dexamethasone maybe will already be used in Armenia as it is in Armenia and helps to treat this disease. But this disease has a history of long months, and this drug will not immediately help and get us free from this disease”.

Pashinyan in turn informed that this drug has been used in Armenia from the first days of the virus, and there is no shortage of this drug in Armenia. Moreover, it is quite an affordable medicine. The PM, however, stated that this drug can be used only if prescribed by a doctor.

The French doctor said he has been impressed with all the doctors he met in Armenia. “They are very tired, but nevertheless work day and night, within the solidarity context”, he said.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 20,588, out of which 9,131 have already recovered. At the moment the number of active cases is 10,980. The death toll has reached 360.

