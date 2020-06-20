Robert Kocharyan in freedom, bail has been paid

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The 2 billion AMD bail for releasing Robert Kocharyan from jail has been paid, ARMENPRESS reports the lawyers’ team of Kocharyan issued a statement about this.

''At the end of the working day of June 19 the sum was transferred to the deposit account of the Criminal Court of Appeal. Following some procedures prescribed by law and medical procedures Robert Kocharyan returned home from Izmirlian medical center'', reads the statement.

Kocharyan had been in detention since June 25 2019. He is accused of overthrowing the Constitutional order in 2008.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan