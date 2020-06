YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. The airplane carrying medical supplies from Poland landed in Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport on June 19.

ARMENPRESS reports Ambassador of Poland to Armenia Pavel Cheplak handed the aid provided by the Polish International Solidarity Fund aimed at fighting COVID-19 to 1st Deputy Healthcare Minister of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan and Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts.

