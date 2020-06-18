665 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Armenia in one day: PM says reason is not wearing face mask

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. 665 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook, adding that the reason for such a high number is not wearing face masks.

“We have 665 new cases of coronavirus. We continue not wearing face masks in a massive way. What do we do wrong that our dear compatriots treat themselves and the health of the others with such an ignorance? Should our government, which was formed through a dialogue with the citizen, talk to its citizen in the language of enforcement for increasing his own responsibility to keep his health?” the PM said.

On June 12 Armenia extended the coronavirus-related state of emergency for another month, until July 13, 17:00.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan