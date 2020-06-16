Voting over motion to deprive Gagik Tsarukyan of liberty begins in Parliament

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. The voting over the motion filed by the Prosecutor General to give an approval to depriving Prosperous Armenia faction head Gagik Tsarukyan of his liberty has begun in the Parliament. The voting is being held in a closed format.

The voting will last 45 minutes, until 17:50.

Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan presented the motion to the Parliament on giving a consent to deprive Prosperous Armenia faction head Gagik Tsarukyan of liberty.

Davtyan said sufficient evidence had been obtained to involve Gagik Tsarukyan as a defendant in the election bribery case.

“The testimonies given and the results of the search operations conducted within the frames of the initiated criminal case, their combination give a sufficient base to involve Gagik Tsarukyan as a defendant on this case and press charges for organizing the process of giving bribe to voters for voting in favor of the Tsarukyan bloc and its candidate during the 2017 parliamentary elections”, the Prosecutor General said.

Earlier today the lawmakers voted in favor of the Prosecutor General’s another motion on stripping MP Tsarukyan of parliamentary immunity. 87 MPs voted in favor of the motion.