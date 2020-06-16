Everyone is equal before the law in Armenia – PM

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Freedom, democracy and legality have no alternative in Armenia. Everyone is equal before the law, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook, posting the video released by the National Security Service on June 15 according to which hundreds of cases of giving and taking bribe during the 2017 elections were discovered.

“All cases obstructing the people’s free expression of will (cases of corruption, abuse, tax evasion and others in general) should be investigated in accordance with Armenia’s legislation and reach a result prescribed by the law”, the PM said.

On June 14 leader of the opposition Prosperous Armenia party Gagik Tsarukyan was taken to the National Security Service for questioning. He stayed there until 23:30. Tsarukyan’s supporters organized a rally outside the NSS demanding to stop the actions against the lawmaker.

Earlier the NSS issued a statement according to which a company, that is included Gagik Tsarukyan’s Multi Group Concern, has caused tens of billions of drams in damage to the state.

In another statement, the NSS said it revealed numerous cases on giving bribes to voters by the Prosperous Armenia party members, as well as candidates to vote in favor of the party during the April 2, 2017 parliamentary elections.

