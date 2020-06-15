Coronavirus: Ukraine reports record number of new cases for fifth day in a row

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Ukraine confirmed 656 new cases of the novel coronavirus in one day. In the past five days the number of daily cases surpasses 600, TASS reports citing the country’s health minister Maxim Stepanov.

12 patients have died and 171 have recovered in one day.

“We witness that the number of new cases in the past five days is over 650. We had 753 new cases in one day. We have recorded a record high number in new cases”, the minister said.

So far, Ukraine confirmed 31,810 cases of coronavirus, 14,253 of which have already recovered and 901 have died.

