Armenian President addresses letter to Sheikha of Qatar

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian addressed a letter to leader of the Qatar Foundation, chairwoman of the Education Above All, Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, welcoming her personal efforts on declaring September 9 as the “International Day To Protect Education From Attack”, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“It’s very vital for schools to be safe and conflict-free places. As a country that ratified the Safe Schools Declaration, Armenia reaffirms its commitment to the global efforts aimed at the constant education and security for educational facilities and their whole staff during conflicts.

I am confident also that we will be able to ensure the safety of school environments only with joint efforts at this difficult period facing the humanity”, the Armenian President said in the letter.

