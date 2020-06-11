Preservation of rules will lead to 0 cases – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. The 566 new cases reported in Armenia on June 10 is the reflection of the quality of the preservation of anti-pandemic rules 7-14 days ago, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during a briefing following the session at the Commandant’s Office.

‘’We are confident that the preservation of the rules set by us will lead to 0 cases. The results of the preservation of the rules by us will be seen 7-14 days later, because this is the incubation period. We did not adequately preserve the anti-pandemic rules 7-14 days ago’’, Pashinyan said.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan