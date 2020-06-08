Coronavirus: Total confirmed cases in Armenia reach 13,325

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. 195 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 13,325, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

85 more patients have recovered and were discharged from hospital. The total number of recoveries has reached 4,099.

11 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 211.

The number of active cases stands at 8,943.

So far, 70,000 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

On June 7 disinfection works have been carried out in the laboratory which conducts most of the coronavirus tests, therefore, today’s results of the tests were less.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan