Public Services Regulatory Commission of Armenia holds working discussion on gas tariffs

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. The Public Services Regulatory Commission of Armenia is discussing with the concerned sides the applications on revising the tariffs of gas.

Two companies – Gazprom Armenia CJSC and Transgaz LLC, conduct a licensed activity in Armenia’s gas supply system. Gazprom Armenia CJSC conducts the import of the natural gas, the operative technological regulation of the system, the distribution and sale of the natural gas to the consumers. Whereas, Trasngaz LLC carries out the natural gas transportation and operation of gas storage facilities.

The applications on revising the gas tariffs were submitted by these two companies on April 1 and were examined by the staff of the Public Services Regulatory Commission. The Commission proposed to keep unchanged the current gas tariffs both for the population and the socially needy families. In particular, Gazprom Armenia proposed to set the tariff both for the population and those families at 135,909.6 drams for thousand cubic meters. But this in case when currently the gas tariff for socially needy families is 100,000 AMD, and that for the population is 139,000 AMD. The Commission proposed to keep unchanged the current tariffs.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan