Pashinyan comments on decline in prices of face masks

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. During the meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Chairman of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition Gegham Gevorgyan expressed hope that the prices of face masks will further decrease.

“Yesterday the SCPEC Chairman reported that the prices of face masks declined to some extent, also thanks to the actions taken, and there is hope that the price will further decline”, PM Pashinyan said live on Facebook today.

Armenia made compulsory wearing face masks in all public places starting June 4 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the latest data, 697 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 11,221. The death toll has reached 176. The total number of recovered people is 3,468. The active cases stand at 7,509.

