LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-06-20

LONDON, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.73% to $1555.50, copper price up by 0.63% to $5522.00, lead price up by 1.90% to $1718.00, nickel price up by 1.05% to $12885.00, tin price up by 1.31% to $15991.00, zinc price down by 0.94% to $2010.50, molybdenum price down by 0.84% to $18364.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.