4-year-old coronavirus infected child diagnosed also with Kawasaki disease in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. A 4-year-old Armenian child, who has been infected with the novel coronavirus, has also been diagnosed with the Kawasaki syndrome, Armenia’s healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan said on Facebook.

“Unfortunately, we have a Kawasaki disease case in a 4-year-old child who had an asymptomatic coronavirus disease. In recent period the number of children diagnosed with the Kawasaki syndrome was growing in different countries which some researchers were linking with the COVID-19 pandemic”, the minister said.

The minister said taking into account the international statistics the ministry has acquired the reserves of the drugs used for treating the Kawasaki disease.

“I hope the child will recover soon. And I urge both the elderly and the children to strictly follow the anti-coronavirus rules, always wear face masks, frequently wash or disinfect their hands”, Arsen Torosyan said.

Kawasaki disease is a syndrome of unknown cause that results in a fever and mainly affects children under 5 years of age. It is a form of vasculitis, where blood vessels become inflamed throughout the body.

