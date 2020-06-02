Armenian airlines banned from flying to EU

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian airlines have been banned from flying to the European Union, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the EU.

The European Commission updates the EU aviation safety list on June 2, the list of airlines that are subject to an operating ban or operational restrictions within the European Union as they do not meet international safety standards. All airlines certified in Armenia have been added to the list after further assessment of the country's safety oversight capabilities.

Aircompany Armenia, Armenia Airways, Armenian Helicopters, Atlantis Armenian Airlines, Atlantis European Airways, Mars Avia-ն Skyball have been included in the list.

A total of 96 airlines have been banned from flying to the EU.

