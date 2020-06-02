Austrian National Council unanimously ratifies Armenia-EU agreement

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. The National Council of Austria has unanimously ratified the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Armenia and the EU, ARMENPRESS reports member of the National Assembly ''My step'' faction Viktor Yengibaryan wrote on his Facebook page.

In her speech head of the South Caucasus Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Austrian parliament Gudrun Kugler noted that the agreement has to dimensions – one is strengthening of democracy and the other is about free trade. Gudrun Kugler recalled the velvet, non-violent revolution of Armenia in 2018 led by Nikol Pashinyan and saluted its peaceful nature.

Referring to EU-EAEU relations, she said ''Armenia has a special role in EU-EAEU relations. It's an EAEU member state. By the ratification of the CEPA the opportunities for the Austrian companies to enter the huge EAEU market grow''.

The Head of the South Caucasus Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Austrian parliament finished her speech with a reference to the Armenian Genocide. ''Unfortunately, not all countries have recognized the genocide. The flags of the 32 countries that have recognized it hover at the Genocide memorial complex in Yerevan. We are proud to see the flag of Austria among them'', she said.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan