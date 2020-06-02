Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 June

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-06-20

LONDON, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.23% to $1540.00, copper price up by 0.88% to $5404.00, lead price up by 1.31% to $1656.50, nickel price up by 2.40% to $12485.00, tin price up by 1.41% to $15659.00, zinc price up by 1.04% to $1987.50, molybdenum price down by 1.52% to $18519.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

