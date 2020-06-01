PM Pashinyan feels well, continues working remotely – Spokesperson

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Mane Gevorgyan, spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia, detailed on the health condition of PM Pashinyan, who has tested positive for coronavirus together with his entire family.

“Nikol Pashinyan continues to exercise his functions remotely. The Prime Minister is feeling well. The disease is asymptomatic. Nikol Pashinyan will remain in isolation all the way through the prescribed period of time and will fulfill his official duties remotely'', she said.