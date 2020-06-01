President of Artsakh receives delegation of Electric Networks of Armenia CJSC

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received today the delegation of the Electric Networks of Armenia CJSC led by chairman of the Board of Directors Karen Darbinyan, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

Issues related to the energy sector were on the discussion agenda.

Artsakh Republic minister of Economy and Industrial Infrastructures Levon Grigoryan, director-general of the Artsakh Energo CJSC Andranik Khachatryan, first deputy head of the Artsakh Republic President's Office Arthur Petrosyan attended the meeting.