Gas supply to Armenia to be temporarily suspended

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. The supply of natural gas to Armenia will be suspended for four days (96 hours) from June 2 due to the repair works on the North Caucasus-South Caucasus and the Red Bridge-Berd main gas pipelines, Gazprom Armenia CJSC said in a statement.

“The gas supply to the Armenian consumers will be carried out without restrictions during this period. For already 28 years, since the launch of operation in 1992, it hasn’t been possible to carry out necessary examination, technical servicing works on the Red Bridge-Berd gas pipeline.

As a result of the Armenian-Georgian inter-governmental agreements, partial repair works will be carried out on these main gas pipelines during this period”, the statement says.

