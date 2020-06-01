Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 June

Russian PM congratulates Armenian counterpart on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on birthday, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“Dear Nikol Vovayevich,

On behalf of the Government of the Russian Federation and myself, I extend sincere congratulations on your birthday.

I would like to appreciate the constant attention you show to the strengthening of Russian-Armenian allied ties of friendship and close partnership. Effective decisions are made at a government level aimed at developing cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres, facilitating the implementation of new joint scientific, technical and humanitarian projects.

What is important is the close cooperation between Russia and Armenia in the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union. I am convinced that through joint efforts we will be able to tap the great potential of economic integration.

Dear Nikol Vovayevich, I wish you robust health, wellbeing and every success in your responsible state activities,” the congratulatory message reads.
 





