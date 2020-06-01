Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 June

Russia’s Putin congratulates Armenia’s Pashinyan on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on birthday, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

Accept my sincere congratulations on your 45th anniversary of birth.

I highly value the constructive dialogue between us. I would like to affirm the readiness to continue the close joint work aimed at strengthening the Russian-Armenian allied relations, as well as the partnership within the EAEU, CSTO and CIS.

I sincerely wish you good health, happiness, prosperity and success in your state activity”.

