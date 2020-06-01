Russia’s Putin congratulates Armenia’s Pashinyan on birthday
YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on birthday, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.
The letter says:
“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,
Accept my sincere congratulations on your 45th anniversary of birth.
I highly value the constructive dialogue between us. I would like to affirm the readiness to continue the close joint work aimed at strengthening the Russian-Armenian allied relations, as well as the partnership within the EAEU, CSTO and CIS.
I sincerely wish you good health, happiness, prosperity and success in your state activity”.
