President of Artsakh congratulates Armenia’s PM on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan congratulated Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the anniversary of birth.

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

On behalf of the people, the authorities of Artsakh and myself personally I cordially congratulate you on your birthday.

I am confident that by uniting the efforts and potential of Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora we will be able to jointly, successfully and effectively solve the problems facing our people at these difficult times, implement pan-national programs for the benefit of the development and strengthening of our Homeland.

I once again congratulate you, wishing you all the best and good health to you and your relatives, especially during the current coronavirus-related situation”, reads the congratulatory letter.

 

