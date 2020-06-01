Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 June

Armenian PM and his family test positive for novel coronavirus

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his family members have been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the PM said today live on Facebook.

“I will continue to work from the prime minister’s residence. I have all means of communication, all the necessary conditions, an office. I will work from here as much as needed, but of course, under conditions of isolation”, the PM said.

Pashinyan has suspicions that he got infected from a waiter who didn’t wear a glove, and that waiter has also tested positive for COVID-19. But the PM is confident that no one or at least few people in the government have been infected from him.

“Our strategy remains the same, we should get used to living with the coronavirus. We all are in the same situation, we do not have a fever and any symptoms, but we need to follow as symptoms can come at any moment. We hope that we didn’t infect our grandparents”, he added.

The Armenian PM again urged citizens to always wear face masks and regularly disinfect hands.

 

