LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-05-20

LONDON, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum is up by 0.97% to $1513.00, copper price is up by 1.95% to $5375.00, lead price is up by 3.46% to $1675.50, nickel price is up by 1.22% to $12348.00, tin price is up by 0.75% to $15375.00, zinc price is up by 0.97% to $1976.00, molybdenum price stood at $18960.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.