Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-05-20

YEREVAN, 26 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 May, USD exchange rate up by 0.82 drams to 483.82 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.84 drams to 530.41 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 6.81 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 7.09 drams to 595.63 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 45.70 drams to 26965.67 drams. Silver price up by 0.45 drams to 264.44 drams. Platinum price up by 22.01 drams to 12988.57 drams.