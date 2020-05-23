Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 May

Armenians to return from Belarus and Russia on special flights on May 25

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Civil Aviation Committee says Belavia airline will operate the Minsk-Yerevan-Minsk flight on May 25 (arriving 02:45 Yerevan time), and the Red Wings airline will operate the Moscow-Yerevan flight on the same day (arriving 21:10 Yerevan time).

Authorities have tasked the tourism committee to escort the arriving passengers to their self-isolation locations. Therefore, the committee asked relatives of the arrivals not to go to the airport to avoid inconveniences.

