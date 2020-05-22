Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 May

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-05-20

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-05-20

YEREVAN, 22 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 may, USD exchange rate up by 0.31 drams to 481.99 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.13 drams to 524.94 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.08 drams to 6.71 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.28 drams to 586.77 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 345.19 drams to 26729.63 drams. Silver price down by 3.94 drams to 266.61 drams. Platinum price вup by 116.88 drams to 13187.38 drams.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration