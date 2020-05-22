Charles Aznavour would turn 96 today

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. “The moment I entered the difficult but also wonderful artistic world, I haven’t faked myself. I think I am close to people. I was born a son of a migrant, and I stayed a son of a migrant. Man can’t change himself,” the late legendary French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour wrote in his Clinging to Life book.

Today, on May 22, Aznavour would turn 96 years old.

Every year, Armenia honors its National Hero by organizing various events, concerts and exhibition.

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the events have gone online.

The Aznavour Foundation said it will celebrate the singer’s birthday by organizing a virtual celebration-party, where different generations of singers will perform his songs.

TM Production, a company that organizes the famed open-air concert every year on May 22 at the Charles Aznavour plaza in Yerevan, recommends joining a flashmob and playing Aznavour’s songs everywhere, such as cafes, restaurants, in cars, out of balconies.

Charles Aznavour died on October 1, 2018 at the age of 94.

With millions of fans worldwide, world beloved artist and singing sensation Charles Aznavour has attracted legions of international and multicultural fans. His popularity transcends many generations. During his career spanning more than 70 years, Aznavour has recorded 1,400 songs (1,300 of which he wrote personally) and has produced over 390 albums, all in multiple languages. Many of his records have gone Platinum and Gold. In addition to music, Aznavour is credited in over 90 films.

Apart from cultural legacy, Aznavour has dedicated his efforts towards making a difference in the lives of other people. Among his charitable activities, he used the proceeds from the hit song “Pour Toi Armenie” to aid victims of the 1988 earthquake in Armenia and continues his humanitarian projects through the Aznavour Foundation founded with his son Nicolas Aznavour. The goals of the Aznavour Foundation are to continue the implementation and completion of different projects in the following areas: social welfare, education and culture.

