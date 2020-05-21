'Serve courageously, with joy, spread justice': Primate of Artsakh Diocese to President Harutyunyan

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Primate of the Diocese of Artsakh of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan is confident that the new President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan will serve his knowledge and experience of a state official for keeping the homeland unshakable.

“I am confident that you will fully serve your knowledge and experience as a long-term official for keeping the homeland unshakable, giving hope and spirit to the people. I am confident that you will be dedicated to it unconditionally. Like you defended your homeland at the age of 17, today you will continue the same dedicated mission from the highest position. Our prayer and wish for you is serve courageously, with joy, spread justice, honesty, strengthen kindness, move forward our people fearlessly, by justifying all dreams of our heroic people. We will always stand by you. Our people gave their trust to you for five years and have unique hopes with your new team. I wish you good luck in the field of state-building”, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan said in his blessing remarks at the special session of the Artsakh Parliament dedicated to the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President of Artsakh.

Arayik Harutyunyan was elected President of Artsakh based on the results of the voting in the second round of the presidential election on April 14.

