UAE to provide over 13 tons of food as a humanitarian aid to Armenia’s provinces

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. At the initiative of the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Armenia Mohamed AlZaabi, a charity program has been carried out with the support of the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and in partnership with the Armenian ministries of Foreign affairs, Labor and social affairs, Territorial administration and infrastructures. Within the frames of the project, packages containing 70 food products (a total of 1,3 tons of food) have been provided to the needy families of Armenia’s Shirak province.

On the sidelines of the program numerous families living in 10 provinces of Armenia will be provided with more than 13 tons of food.

