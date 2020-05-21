Armenia will protect Artsakh people’s right to self-determination without any limitations – MFA spox

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Spokesperson of the foreign ministry of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan commented on the statement issued by the foreign ministry of Azerbaijan regarding the inauguration of the newly elected President of Artsakh to be held in Shushi today, the Armenia MFA told Armenpress.

“It’s worth mentioning that the threats of war or military posturing communicated either through statements or large-scale military exercises in violations of international commitments, represent traditional components of Azerbaijan's destructive stance, which has no impact either on the positions of the Armenian sides in the Nagorno Karabakh issue or on the ongoing democratic processes in Artsakh.

Nevertheless, they definitely undermine the establishment of an environment conducive to peace, which is necessary for the consideration of substantive issues. Armenia is committed to an exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

Once again congratulating the people of Artsakh on the formation of authorities as a result of democratic processes, we would like to reiterate that the Republic of Armenia will continue to closely cooperate with the new authorities, which represent the people of Artsakh, in the peace process, and in this context we will consistently protect the exercise of the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination without any limitations”, the spokesperson said in a statement.