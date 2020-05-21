Georgia to lift state of emergency and curfew from May 22

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. The government of Georgia made a decision not to extend the curfew as the coronavirus-related state of emergency will be lifted from May 22, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said, reports TASS.

“It’s very vital to gradually, cautiously return to normal life both in economic and social terms. Thus, the government made a decision not to extend the state of emergency and also the curfew”, the PM said.

Georgia declared a state of emergency on March 21 to tackle the spread of the novel coronavirus. 10 days later the country declared a curfew, which is effective every day starting from 21:00 to 06:00.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan