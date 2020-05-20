Czech Senate resolution condemns crimes during both world wars, Armenian Genocide
YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Senate of the Parliament of Czech Republic on May 20 unanimously adopted a resolution introduced by Senate Vice President Milan Stech which was dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII and the condemnation of the crimes committed during the two world wars, including the Armenian Genocide, the foreign ministry said.
12:12, 05.06.2020
5 ways USAID helps Armenia to develop
15:22, 12.25.2019
2019 was productive year for Armenia-EU relations – political scientist
- 05.22-19:31 Resolution of Senate of Czech Republic contributes to restoration of historical justice – MFA Armeni
- 05.22-18:42 Donations for Armenia coronavirus efforts reach nearly 1.1 billion AMD
- 05.22-18:40 “Armenian-Georgian platform for policy development” organized discussions of leaders and experts
- 05.22-18:35 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-05-20
- 05.22-18:34 Asian Stocks - 22-05-20
- 05.22-16:44 GEF approves $1mln grant to Armenia
- 05.22-16:35 Two more COVID-19 patients recover in Artsakh
- 05.22-15:37 Armenian PM’s wife, Ombudsman of Artsakh discuss cooperation issues in Stepanakert
- 05.22-15:30 President Sarkissian wants Armenia to be among first countries to have potential COVID-19 drugs
- 05.22-15:23 Armenian President comments on Lanzarote Convention
- 05.22-15:10 State Jazz Orchestra performs instrumental cover of Aznavour’s Je t'attends
- 05.22-15:05 Iran coronavirus cases reach 131,652
- 05.22-14:38 Passenger plane crashes in Pakistan
- 05.22-14:04 Minister of Defense inspects troops during surprise visit to base
- 05.22-13:57 Armenian FM presents results of video conference with OSCE MG Co-Chairs to Artsakh counterpart
- 05.22-13:51 Armenian PM’s spouse meets with women operating actively in Artsakh
- 05.22-13:46 USAID to provide $1.2 million in assistance to Armenia’s communities
- 05.22-13:38 168 Armenian citizens evacuated from Turkey amid COVID-19 pandemic
- 05.22-13:23 Armenia’s Speaker of Parliament meets with Artsakh counterpart in Stepanakert
- 05.22-13:20 "Entrepreneur + State Anti-Crisis Investments Fund” created in Armenia
- 05.22-13:09 Leaders of Armenia and Artsakh meet with banking system representatives in Stepanakert
- 05.22-12:57 Aznavour Foundation celebrates legendary singer’s 96th birthday with interesting initiatives
- 05.22-12:51 Number of citizens infected with COVID-19 grows in Armenia’s Shirak province
- 05.22-12:40 "Energy" - from IDBank to SME’s
- 05.22-12:39 Average 3% drop in prices of some products expected after EEU customs privilege extension
15:39, 05.18.2020
Viewed 3602 times From Washington D.C. to Yerevan for $494 – Qatar Airways starts new booking policy
09:48, 05.18.2020
Viewed 2557 times Joint project brings South Korean Youngsan assembly plant to Armenia
14:57, 05.16.2020
Viewed 1987 times Pashinyan discussed with Putin legal processes around Russian companies operating in Armenia
16:59, 05.16.2020
Viewed 1568 times Azerbaijan made over 120 ceasefire violations in Artsakh line of contact in one week
16:26, 05.16.2020
Viewed 1532 times No force can constrain people’s representative at NK negotiation table – Armenian PM