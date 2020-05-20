Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 May

Czech Senate resolution condemns crimes during both world wars, Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Senate of the Parliament of Czech Republic on May 20 unanimously adopted a resolution introduced by Senate Vice President Milan Stech which was dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII and the condemnation of the crimes committed during the two world wars, including the Armenian Genocide, the foreign ministry said.

 





