Damascus-Yerevan flight to take place in the upcoming days  

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Embassy in Syria informs that during the upcoming 7-10 days a Damascus-Yerevan flight will take place. ARMENPRESS reports the Embassy informs that the Armenian citizens wishing to visit Armenia should register in advance at the Armenian Embassy in Syria.

''The registered citizens will be informed about the day and time of the flight. For registery and other information feel free to call +963 954 666 699'', the Embassy says.

