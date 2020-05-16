USAID raises assistance provided to Armenia by $11.5 million

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. USAID and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia signed an amendment to the Development Objective Cooperation Agreement for More Participatory, Effective and Accountable Governance, adding $11.5 million in assistance funding, the USAID Armenia told Armenpress.

This action brings the total amount of USAID assistance provided within the framework of this Agreement to $51.4 million since its inception in 2013. The Agreement advances broad-based democratic governance reforms through promoting initiatives on transparency and accountability, local governance and decentralization, as well as participatory and inclusive electoral and political processes and rule of law.

USAID assistance additionally supports civil society and media programs to increase the level of informed civic activism and promote access to diversified and objective sources of information, with a special emphasis on media literacy.

USAID and the Ministry of Economy of Armenia also signed an amendment to the Assistance Agreement for a More Competitive and Diversified Private Sector, adding $7.5 million in assistance funding.

This action brings the total amount of USAID assistance provided within the framework of this Agreement to $91.8 million since its inception in 2010.