Armenian government plans to acquire 25,000 computers for completely ensuring remote learning

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government is taking steps for the remote learning system to have a complete infrastructure, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference today, presenting 100 facts about the new Armenia.

“Given the necessity to prevent the novel coronavirus and the current situation, a remote learning has launched aimed at organizing the study process online in public schools. Thanks to this system, the education process has not been undermined. The government plans to acquire nearly 25,000 computers to form a complete infrastructure of remote learning”, the PM said, adding that despite the schools are closed now, the academic year will be completed.

He said actions are being taken for the remote learning to have a complete infrastructure until autumn, as there is a great probability that the coronavirus will still exist in the country also in autumn.

The Armenian government on May 14 made a decision to extend the coronavirus-related state of emergency for another 30 days, until June 13.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 4,283. 1,791 patients have already recovered. 55 death cases have been registered.

In order to prevent the spread of the virus, all educational facilities in Armenia have been closed from March, 2020.

