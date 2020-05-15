Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 May

President of Artsakh receives delegation of HALO Trust

STEPANAKERT, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan received today the delegation of the "HALO Trust" organization led by head of the structure's program manager in Artsakh Robert Syfret, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Issues on the activity extended by the organization in Artsakh were on the discussion agenda.





