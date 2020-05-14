Wearing face masks in public transport to be compulsory in Armenia starting May 18

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Wearing face masks in public transport will be compulsory in Armenia starting May 18, in parallel with the launch of the public transport operation, Deputy Prime Minister, State of Emergency Commandant Tigran Avinyan’s spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said on Facebook.

The spokesperson also reminded that wearing face masks will also be mandatory in outdoor places starting May 25.

Armenia is planning to resume the operation of public transport from May 18, Deputy Prime Minister, State of Emergency Commandant Tigran Avinyan said today at a special session in the Parliament convened for discussing the issue of extending the coronavirus-related state of emergency.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan