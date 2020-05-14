Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 May

Armenian minister of territorial administration and infrastructures self-quarantined

Armenian minister of territorial administration and infrastructures self-quarantined

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenian minister of territorial administration and infrastructures Suren Papikyan has been self-quarantined, Deputy Prime Minister, State of Emergency Commandant Tigran Avinyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting.

“Unfortunately, we have confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures, and today Mr. Papikyan is self-quarantined for that reason, therefore, I am reporting the issue”, the deputy PM said, reporting the draft on road construction.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 3,860, out of which 1,572 patients have already recovered.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration