Armenian minister of territorial administration and infrastructures self-quarantined

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenian minister of territorial administration and infrastructures Suren Papikyan has been self-quarantined, Deputy Prime Minister, State of Emergency Commandant Tigran Avinyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting.

“Unfortunately, we have confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures, and today Mr. Papikyan is self-quarantined for that reason, therefore, I am reporting the issue”, the deputy PM said, reporting the draft on road construction.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 3,860, out of which 1,572 patients have already recovered.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan