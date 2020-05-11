Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 May

Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 221,000

Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 221,000

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. The number of COVID-19 cases in Russia over the past day has risen by 11,656, reaching 221,344 in all regions, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

With this figure Russia is now the 3rd in the world, overtaking UK.

A total of 39,801 people have recovered and 2,009 people have died, the center reported.

The daily growth in COVID-19 cases is 5.6% against 5.5% a day earlier. Some 5,417 new cases (46.5%) are asymptomatic, according to the center.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration