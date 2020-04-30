Armenia to pay rewards to WWII veterans on 75th anniversary of Victory Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Victory Day, the Armenian Government announced it will pay 300,000-dram rewards as assistance to all World War II veterans in Armenia.

PM Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting that 287 WWII veterans are currently living in Armenia.

Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan reminded that this one-time payment is not related to the stipend that the veterans are already receiving, which in turn was doubled in 2019.

