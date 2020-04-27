Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 April

Azerbaijan’s banking system collapses

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan’s Central Bank has enforced direct administration in four banks of the country by appointing Temporary Administrators for Atabank, AGBank, NBC Bank and Amrah Bank.

The temporary administrators are entrusted with all authorities of management, the Azerbaijani cenbank said.





