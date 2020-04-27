Armenia’s economic activity index grew by 4% in three months

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s economic activity index grew by 4% in January-March 2020 compared to January-March 2019, according to the data released by the National Statistical Committee.

In particular, the industrial production volume rose by 8.7%, that of the gross agricultural output – by 4.5%. Construction volume declined by 9.4% compared to January-March 2019. The trade turnover also registered a growth, 0.2%, and the volume of services increased by 5.5%. Consumer price index and the industrial production price index decreased by 0.1%. Electricity production grew by 14.8%.

Average nominal monthly salary increased by 9.2%, comprising 190,136 drams.

Foreign trade turnover declined by nearly 4%. But the export grew by 0.2%, the import decreased by 6.2%.

Due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) Armenia’s government on March 16 declared a state of emergency which was effective until April 14. But the state of emergency was extended until May 14 to further tackle the disease.

