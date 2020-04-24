It must be admitted that the genocide took place – Member of Austrian National Council

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Head of Austria-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group of the National Council of Austria Gudrun Kugler notes that her country has recognized the Armenian Genocide, but at the same time expresses sorrow for there are still countries that have not recognized it, the MP told ARMENPRESS.

''Today is April 24 – the commemoration day of the Armenian Genocide. Every year I spend this day with the Armenian community in Vienna, where we together commemorate the Armenian Genocide. Unfortunately, this year it's impossible due to the crisis, but this does not mean we stop thinking about the genocide. Moreover, a few months ago I visited the memorial complex and I felt very proud to see the Austrian flag together with the flags of all the countries that have recognized the Armenian Genocide'', Gudrun Kugler said.

She noted with sorrow that there are countries that have not recognized it yet. ''It's necessary to admit that the genocide took place. I would like to take the chance of this commemoration day and to say to the dear Armenian people in Armenia and worldwide that their culture, vivid community, faith are really deeply sonorous’', she said, emphasizing that she will spare no efforts to support Armenians and wished them all the best in this difficult period.

The Austrian parlaiment recognized the Armenian Genocide in 2015.

In 1915, the crime perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire against the Armenians was the first genocide of 20th century. The Armenians worldwide commemorate 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on April 24. Nearly 3 dozens of countries have recognized and condemned the Armenian Genocide.

