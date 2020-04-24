Let’s respect memory, let’s respect life – Mkhitaryan says on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian national football team captain, midfielder of A.S Roma Henrikh Mkhitaryan made a post on his social accounts dedicated to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

“We have to stay home this April 24 but still we come together to commemorate the 105th remembrance of the Armenian Genocide. Let’s respect memory, let’s respect life. Never forget”, Mkhitaryan said.

In 1915, the crime perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire against the Armenians was the first genocide of 20th century. The Armenians worldwide commemorate 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on April 24.

The fact of the Armenian Genocide by the Ottoman government has been documented, recognized, and affirmed in the form of media and eyewitness reports, laws, resolutions, and statements by many states and international organizations. The complete catalogue of all documents categorizing the 1915-23 widespread massacre of the Armenian population in Ottoman Empire as a premeditated and thoroughly executed act of Genocide, is extensive.

Reporting by Varvara Hayrapetyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan